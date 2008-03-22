EverNote Free Today Only, Plus Beta Access



Windows and Mac OS X: Get into the invitation-only beta version of note-taking application EverNote, or download the normally $50 version 2.2 for free today only at the Giveaway of the Day web site. The beta version of EverNote is now available for the Mac (running Leopard) as well as Windows XP/Vista and Windows Mobile devices. Using the Giveaway of the Day link, get a beta invitation code immediately, download EverNote for your platform, and start clipping and capturing anything on your computer. Billed your "external brain," the beta desktop version of EverNote automatically syncs your notes to the EverNote web site online for anywhere-access. EverNote can also recognise text within images—which means you can do things like snap photos of whiteboards or wine labels with your cameraphone, add them to EverNote, and search text inside the images.

Hit the play button above to see the EverNote beta's search and text recognition in action on the Mac.

You can only get your EverNote beta invite and download or the free version 2.2 for the next 15 hours or so only at Giveaway of the Day, so grab it while the gettin's good. For the beta registration you'll need to give them a valid email address to receive your activation code; keep in mind the EverNote beta web version isn't yet compatible with the Firefox 3 beta. (EverNote WebClipper bookmarklets are available for Firefox 2, Safari, and Internet Explorer). The EverNote beta is a free download for Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard or Windows; Version 2.2 is free (for now) for Windows. Thanks, Laura!

Correction: This post initially said the EverNote beta is normally $50, which isn't true. It's EverNote 2.2 for Windows which is priced at $50, but that too is available for free at Giveaway of the Day.

Update: Also, if you download the EverNote beta, the Giveaway of the Day folks say: