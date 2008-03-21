Essential Google Calendar Keyboard Shortcuts

Tech tips site MakeUseOf.com runs down some of the most useful keyboard shortcuts available in Google Calendar, like:
- C to compose a new event
- Q to quick add a new event
- J and K to move backwards and forwards through time (like Gmail and Google Reader)
- D for Day view, W for weekly view, and M for monthly view.
You a hardcore GCal keyboard user? What are your favourite keystrokes? Tell us in the comments.
