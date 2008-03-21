Essential Google Calendar Keyboard Shortcuts

Tech tips site MakeUseOf.com runs down some of the most useful keyboard shortcuts available in Google Calendar, like:

C to compose a new event

to compose a new event Q to quick add a new event

to quick add a new event J and K to move backwards and forwards through time (like Gmail and Google Reader)

and to move backwards and forwards through time (like Gmail and Google Reader) D for Day view, W for weekly view, and M for monthly view.

You a hardcore GCal keyboard user? What are your favourite keystrokes? Tell us in the comments.