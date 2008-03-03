ASUS will release a Windows XP version of its mini-laptop, the Eee PC, later this month. The XP Eee PC will be available through "special tender" for educational institutions and through computer resellers, but the exact release date and price have yet to be confirmed. The Linux version of the Eee PC, which runs Xandros, rocked our socks when we reviewed it last year.
