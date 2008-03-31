Eating Healthy on the Road?



Faced with an array of not-so-good-for-you goodies on the train home from his last business trip (pictured), reader Kelly writes in:

I'm on the road 5 days a week now. Impossible to eat healthily. Or is it? Lifehacker help!

The only way to not let bad aeroplane meals and fast food be your only options when you're away from home is to pack a few healthy snacks in your bag—like an orange or energy bar. That way you can skip the bad stuff without too much trouble and hold out for better options at your destination. What about you? How do you make healthy food choices when you travel? Help us help Kelly in the comments.