Easy Ways to Reduce Wasted Printer Paper

Walk by most office's shared network printer and chances are you'll see a stack of discarded extra pages the person who printed them didn't need after all, or print jobs that were so "important" they were abandoned. PC World suggests three easy ways to reduce the amount of "Whoops! Didn't need to print that!" moments, like making liberal use of Print Preview (and selecting only the range of pages you need) and printing documents to PDF instead of paper. We like the free doPDF Windows utility for saving paper and printing documents to a searchable file instead of filling up printer trays.
