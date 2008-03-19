Easy Games Less of a Time Sink

BBC News reports that "casual games" like Bejeweled take less time to learn and play so they're attracting more players who don't want to spend hours building a character or learning the intricate rules of more complex video games. Along similar lines, Lifehacker alum Keith said that one of his big gaming timesavers is to play on "easy" mode, because it lets him enjoy the game without losing too much time he could be more productive. How do you balance gaming and life and work? Do you avoid time sinks like Warcraft entirely, stick to casual games, or play first person shooters on easy? Let us know in the comments.
