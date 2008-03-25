Download Shared iTunes Over the Internet with Windows Mojo and Hamachi

Throughout this week, readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life.

Last Wednesday Adam showed you how to download music from shared iTunes libraries over the internet using third-party app Mojo, but PC users were disappointed to find the Windows Mojo beta only works on local networks. But reader Dexter put two and two together, and shares his Windows iTunes library over the internet with Mojo and the free VPN client, Hamachi.

It's true: Because a Hamachi VPN makes remote computers look as if they're on a local network, the local network-only Mojo Windows beta can work remotely, using Hamachi as the bridge.

If you're new to Hamachi, here's our detailed tutorial for creating a virtual private network with Hamachi.

Dexter says:

As we all know the Mojo Windows beta doesn't support sharing over the internet, only sharing on a local network....but it works over Hamachi! Lots of people want to wait for the official version for Windows before they use it, but I think you guys should let everyone know that Hamachi helps share the files over the 'net.

Here's a screenshot from Dexter's desktop using Mojo and Hamachi (click to enlarge):

Congratulations, Dexter! You just earned yourself an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life.

Send us your best life hack for a chance to win yours.