The second edition of the Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, is finally available for purchase, but if you want a free taste before you hand over your hard-earned cash, my book publisher is offering three excerpts for download as PDFs. Check out a sample chapter, the table of contents, and the book index to see what you're getting yourself into at my publisher's web site, or pick from the list below.
- Read Excerpt: Chapter 1, Control Your Email (PDF)
- Read Excerpt: Table of Contents (PDF)
- Read Excerpt: Index (PDF)
Enjoy!
Just a question, on page 30 of the given sample chapter 1 "Control Your Email", you show a picture of using windows live mail to forward email to a gmail address ....
I tried to do this and I get the error that windows live will only let you forward your email to a hotmail / live / msn address.
Is there another way to do this, preferably free of charge?