The second edition of the Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, is finally available for purchase, but if you want a free taste before you hand over your hard-earned cash, my book publisher is offering three excerpts for download as PDFs. Check out a sample chapter, the table of contents, and the book index to see what you're getting yourself into at my publisher's web site, or pick from the list below.

Upgrade Your Life: The Lifehacker Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, Better, 2nd Edition [Wiley]

    Just a question, on page 30 of the given sample chapter 1 "Control Your Email", you show a picture of using windows live mail to forward email to a gmail address ....

    I tried to do this and I get the error that windows live will only let you forward your email to a hotmail / live / msn address.

    Is there another way to do this, preferably free of charge?

