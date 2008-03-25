Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Download Files to Favourite Folders with FavLoc


Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): You can always customise where you want files you grab in Firefox to end up, but a catch-all "Downloads" folder, or just a desktop, often ends up seriously cluttered. Free Firefox extension FavLoc lets you set pre-defined locations where you'll likely place files and send them there directly from your right-click menu. For dual-booters like myself, it's really handy, as you can see above, but it's also useful for sorting the images, pictures, programs, and all the other downloads any avid browser ends up grabbing. FavLoc is a free download, and works wherever Firefox does.

FavLoc [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles