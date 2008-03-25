Download Files to Favourite Folders with FavLoc



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): You can always customise where you want files you grab in Firefox to end up, but a catch-all "Downloads" folder, or just a desktop, often ends up seriously cluttered. Free Firefox extension FavLoc lets you set pre-defined locations where you'll likely place files and send them there directly from your right-click menu. For dual-booters like myself, it's really handy, as you can see above, but it's also useful for sorting the images, pictures, programs, and all the other downloads any avid browser ends up grabbing. FavLoc is a free download, and works wherever Firefox does.