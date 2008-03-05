UPDATED 10.30am, 6 March

With Apple Australia still silent on when we'll get the iPhone, the rumour mill has been working overtime about which carrier (or carriers) will get the coveted contract when it launches in Australia. I've just spotted a job ad which should help kick the rumour mill along.

Sensis has placed a job ad seeking a Design BA for an iPhone search application on an industry website - does this mean Telstra got the iPhone contract?

The Sensis ad, listed on 3 March on the Australian Interactive Media Industry Association website, offers a 2-3 month, Melbourne-based contract.

The job spec reads:

" Are you a business analyst with experience gathering and documenting requirements for interactive web or mobile products? We’re looking for a BA with a technical front-end UI background to help us design cutting-edge search applications for the iPhone. This isn’t boring old specification-heavy BA work. This is exciting and agile BA work to help us envision mobile search applications that work great and look beautiful. Let us know if you think you’ve got the right combination of creative flair, geekiness, and detail orientation to get the job done. "

I've emailed Sensis for further information - it's possible that Sensis will be developing its own search app similar to Google's iPhone optimised search app for use by multiple carriers. Either that, or Telstra's Edge network (the only one in Australia compatible with the current iPhone) has won the contract to bring the iPhone to Australia. Hopefully we'll know more tomorrow.

UPDATE: Just heard back from Sensis, who say "We intend to develop iPhone applications which can be used across carriers." Ok, we'll go back to hoping that iPhone in Australia will be a multi-carrier affair. :)