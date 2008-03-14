Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Do Larger Monitors Make You More Productive?

The Wall Street Journal reports on a recent study that asked whether more screen real estate gave workers the ability to do things faster and better. Workers were given either an 18-inch or 24-inch monitor, and the researchers found that:

People using the 24-inch screen completed the tasks 52% faster than people who used the 18-inch monitor; people who used the two 20-inch monitors were 44% faster than those with the 18-inch ones. There is an upper limit, however: Productivity dropped off again when people used a 26-inch screen.

Interesting findings (albeit funded by a monitor manufacturer), but I have to ask our space-savvy readers: How would you use extra screen space to make your desktop more effective, if you had the chance? What can you get done with a bigger monitor than with, say, a multi-desktop app like OS X Leopard's Spaces (or its Windows and Linux equivalents)? Tell us what you think, and share your own story of making the most of what you've got, whether it's laptop-sized or home theatre proportions.

Bigger Computer Monitors = More Productivity [The Wall Street Journal]

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    Absolutely. The bigger the better. I work with a 1920x1200 at work & could easily use 2 of them.

    0
  • Nicholas Orr Guest

    Its not the size of a monitor that is good.. It's the resolution!! Granted larger monitors usually have a higher resolution, that doesn't mean it does, or people use it....

    Look at laptops, you can get a 15" screen in different resolutions, some of these resolutions are the same or greater than a 17" screen.

    I use 2x21" WS LCD's, 1680x1050. They do the job, however 3 would be way better. Two vertical & one horizontal. When developing websites it is great having the higher resolution in the vertical as I can see a whole webpage content plus have the firebug sitting at the bottom.

    I'd really like the larger 2560 x 1600 resolution as my primary with 2 1920x1200 in the vertical. That would make developing so much simpler! instant access to logging, code, web browser (multiple even), database all visible at the same time, no alt+tab required, awesome!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles