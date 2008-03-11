Check out 'Lab with Leo' before Foxtel cancels it

Thanks to Hydrapinion blogger David Hague, I've just discovered that not only does Foxtel have a How-to channel, but it even has a DIY show made for Canadian and Australian audiences. Unfortunately I've learned this because the show in question, Lab with Leo, has just been cancelled.

David says the show airs at 9.30pm each night on Foxtel's How-to channel (Channel 118) and focuses on computing, photography and gadgets with regular expert guests. Leo, the California-based host, takes calls from the audience via Skype and talks over their tech problems. Apparently around half of the calls are from Australia, so the show has been tailored to remove excessive 'americanisms', while still giving us a sneak peek at the tech that usually arrives north of the equator before we get to see it.

If you've got Foxtel, might be worth checking it out before it finishes up!

New Media - the Jury is Out [Hydrapinion]

