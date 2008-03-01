Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

DIY iPod Video Projector


An inventive user on DIY web site Instructables steps through making a DIY iPod video projector using cardboard, a glue gun, mirrors, and gobs of black electrical tape. As you can see in the video above, the final product requires no power, working instead through the magic of light and optics. That also means that you need a dark room for ideal viewing (which is why the projection in the video doesn't look that great), and the guide could be a bit more specific on the setup details, but in all it makes for a great weekend project.

Make an iPod Video Projector [Instructables]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles