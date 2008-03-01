

An inventive user on DIY web site Instructables steps through making a DIY iPod video projector using cardboard, a glue gun, mirrors, and gobs of black electrical tape. As you can see in the video above, the final product requires no power, working instead through the magic of light and optics. That also means that you need a dark room for ideal viewing (which is why the projection in the video doesn't look that great), and the guide could be a bit more specific on the setup details, but in all it makes for a great weekend project.