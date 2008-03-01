DIY iPod Nano Video Enlarger

Okay, so we just highlighted how to build your own iPod projector, but consider this the power-of-optics weekend, because another iPod nano owner frustrated with the small-screen viewing experience has transformed a 35mm slide viewer to a full-fledged nano TV, complete with speakers. The result is called the Nanoscope, and it's awesome.
