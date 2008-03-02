If you've ever had sore muscles or pains that require the application of heat, a reusable and cheap heating pad can be had by combining an old flannel shirt and dried beans or rice. Cut the shirt into two equal sizes and sew them together like a pillow. Fill with dried beans or rice and then sew together the remaining flaps of the fabric. Now it's ready for use. Throw your new "heating pad" into the microwave for approximately one minute. (It might be recommended to watch the heating process closely so that nothing burns!) If the warmed-up pad is hot enough for you after the timer goes off, apply to your aches and pains and let them melt away. If not, shake the bag and stick it into the microwave for another few seconds.
DIY Heating Pad
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink