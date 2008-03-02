DIY Heating Pad

If you've ever had sore muscles or pains that require the application of heat, a reusable and cheap heating pad can be had by combining an old flannel shirt and dried beans or rice. Cut the shirt into two equal sizes and sew them together like a pillow. Fill with dried beans or rice and then sew together the remaining flaps of the fabric. Now it's ready for use. Throw your new "heating pad" into the microwave for approximately one minute. (It might be recommended to watch the heating process closely so that nothing burns!) If the warmed-up pad is hot enough for you after the timer goes off, apply to your aches and pains and let them melt away. If not, shake the bag and stick it into the microwave for another few seconds.