DIY Earbud Cord Caddy

If your headphones are just too long for you, create your own cord caddy by using foam materials from a thick children's puzzle mat or the base of flip flops. Draw a pattern onto the foam and then cut it out using a sharp blade. WikiHow suggests two patterns that work well for headphones that allow you to tuck in both ends of the earbud cord so that they don't unravel easily. This tactic can be applied to shorten any type of long cable, though an old credit card can also keep your headphones tangle-free.