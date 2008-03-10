DIY Cable Management Container

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Organise your clutter of cables in your corner by storing them all in a container with drilled holes to allow for the flow of air. The container you're looking for is much cheaper than the alternative (about $2 versus $75 or so for a "cable management kit") and doesn't look half bad. The Simple Money Rules blog says:

I think it looks pretty good for the amount of time and money spent. It is definitely better than the mess of cables and power cords owning up the floor space before. Everything is neat and packed into the corner.

For only $3 and 20 minutes, over $50 was saved. If a container is not your desired cable management solution, check out our top 10 ways to get your cable mess under control.

DIY and Save Money - Computer Cables [Simple Money Rules]

