Disposable Paper Earbud Cord Wrap

Soldering? Duct tape? Pshaw. Sometimes all you need to make something is paper and tape. The do-it-yourselfer at the E-Frank blog wanted a simple, disposable earbud cord wrap for his music player, so he folded one up out of a single piece of paper and sealed it with tape. A "deluxe edition" of the wrap involves adding a slit to the spine to run the cord through. Dead simple and useful, plus you won't feel too bad if you lose it.
