Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Disable your relationship status on Facebook without making the news

facebook_small.pngThe dead tree version of Wired (March 2008 issue) has a handy hint for how to break up on Facebook without sending a news blast to your friends list about it.
To change your relationship status without the press release, go to Facebook's privacy options, deselect "Remove My Relationship Status" then, in your profile settings, change "In a Relationship" back to its default setting "Select Status".
Voila, now you won't be broadcasting the news of your recent split to the world.
The article points out that your ex's Mini Feed will still display an update in *their* relationship status, so you can't get away scot free. They'll need to delete it themselves. Oh well.

Comments

  • Stephanie Guest

    or go to your privacy settings, and go to your news feeds options, and uncheck the box that correlates to relationship status.

    0
  • GS Guest

    Or you can change your status and then go to your mini feed and hide the story....

    Sure - someone may have seen it in the 30 seconds it was changed - but it's not really hard to hide info from your feed

    0
  • LampshadeHat Guest

    @GS: Unfortunately your mini-feed isn't tied to the big news feed, and unless you change your privacy settings, simply deleting the info from the mini-feed doesn't remove it from the news feed.

    0
    • Xheneta Ferizi Guest

      Yes, it does.

      0
  • Jose Guest

    thanks stephanie. your directions were clear.

    the author's steps were unclear:

    1) go to Facebook's privacy options
    where it says privacy on the upper right hand side? ok.

    2) deselect "Remove My Relationship Status"
    where? i don't see the option.

    3) in your profile settings, change "In a Relationship" back to its default setting "Select Status".
    where? i don't see the option.

    instructions failed.

    0
  • Ninni Guest

    This is kinda off topic, but does any one know how to change the the status of some of your friends to restricted after they've been added?

    0
  • Timothy Guest

    This comment has been deemed inappropriate and has been deleted

    0
  • jay Guest

    How can I prevent receiving mini-feeds or news-feeds from specific friends ?
    thank you

    0
  • will Guest

    can this be undone? i have removed mine from my account but want it back, is there any way to do this? or is it gone for good once you do it?

    0
  • Ethan Guest

    Here's how I removed relationship status completely from "info" page on profile. First, go to your profile. Open "basic information." Use the pull-down menu on relationship status. Here's the important part: above the option for "single," there's a completely blank option -- there's no text, and it's hard to see at first, but it is there. Pick that blank option. Hit "save changes." That should work. Let me know if you agree.

    0
    • Melinda Guest

      Thanks...

      0
      • Kitty Guest

        With the new timeline you do similar but it's easier. Click on the "about" on your profile/timeline then "basic info" then on relationship status click the little triangle by the gear and select "only me" You will still see it but no one else will.

        0
  • adam Guest

    Ethan, you are a star. I have been lookinq for this for almost a year.... the completely blank option is hardly obvious!!!

    0
  • megan Guest

    Ethan you are brilliant!!

    0
  • Victor Guest

    Megan and Ethan. if you already have a boy/girlfriend, it will tell them " your boy/girlfriend has removed you as their boy/girlfriend.... thats what we are trying to NOT do.

    0
    • Trish Guest

      okay, heres how you hide your relationship status WITHOUT notifying anyone including your current spouse.

      -go to 'edit my profile' (under your profile picture)
      -once the editing box opens, click on the information box that has your relationhip status.
      -A small box should open that has the options to hide certain information including your relationship status.
      -Click on relationships and your golden.

      Editing that information will NOT go to your news feed and will NOT notify anyone including your spouse. However, if anyone on your friends list visits your profile, they will see that your relationship is blank even if your still currently in that relationship. This also implies to your spouse when he/she visits your profile page

      0
  • youke Guest

    instead i wanna hide my relationship status, i have been tried to change my status from in a relationship with xxx to engaged to xxx, and of course hoping that it will be appears on both our profile just like before.. but from the moment i changed it, it only appears on my profile or his.. it didn't appear on both.. i'm wondering why.. tried many different ways, but didn't work.. does anyone know how to solve this? thanks..

    0
  • Lisseth Guest

    I got a quick question about the relationship status on facebook, i put in a relationship with and the name of my boyfriend in the box and he just recently got the request and accepted it but somehow its saying he is in a relationship with another girl when he clicked on my pic request and he changed the status back to the blank box but it is still showing her name in his info and status, is there anyway he can delete that or the girl has to do it on her end because i also send him a request again but its saying he is already in a relationship and he has tried changing it a few times but it is still showing in a relationship with that girl. Please help if possible

    0
  • niks Guest

    THANX ETHAN

    0
  • Felicia Bell Guest

    well since facebook changed their privacy settings, the options and settings are completely different and i was wondering how to change this setting now for the news feed when it doesn't show it anymore.

    0
  • amy winston Guest

    one of my friends is deeply wounded by a guy she loves who wont put in a relationship with {insert her name}
    so she wanted to merely hide the fact that she already added "in a relationship with"
    http://www.facebook.com/home.php?#/settings/?tab=privacy&section=profile

    so to privacy and click on controls for
    family and relationships
    select "only me"
    as person who can view it.

    Voila !

    0
  • Chris Guest

    Guess what people? Facebook officially f*cked us all over, because now you can't make changes to your status without it becoming public news. You used to be able to hide it from others that viewed your page, while still keeping the relationship status intact. No more, now you have to cancel the relationship. Just another example of how programmers f*ck websites up with their crappy creativity...

    0
    • Daniel Guest

      Hey, don't blame programmers for business/marketing decisions.

      0
  • kada Guest

    thanks ethan! there's a option which is blank over single. U have to click that one and save it! thus u can remove relationship status.

    0
    • Cha Guest

      @kada, what do you do if u want to feed your rel. status after u have hid it before? u know with the blank over the single thingy.

      0
  • Kate Guest

    There is a way to hide your relationship status on the new layout. Go to privacy settings and under 'family and relationship' category, select the 'only me' option. Or, you can customize which of your friends can and can't see your relationship status when they view your profile. It will not show up in the recent activity. Hope this helps!

    0
    • Mike Guest

      ^ awesome! thanks kate =)

      0
  • myrelationshipstatusisprivate Guest

    Ethan nailed it!!!!! The only answer that made sense and worked. [email protected] not allowing that option above "Single" option to be known!!!!!!!

    0
  • Seraphim Guest

    Privacy Settings > Customize Settings > Relationships Tab > Custom > These People > Only Me

    0
  • grichael Guest

    i have looked all over the web for an answer to my question and this is the only place that comes close to answering it. How do i remove my name from someone else's relationship status? I chose to ignore the request and it still displays my name.

    0
  • ALBERT Guest

    HEY,

    YOU CAN SIMPLY GO TO THE AREA THAT SAYS ACCOUNT THAT IS ON THE RIGHT DEPENDING ON YOUR BROWSER. AND THEN YOU GO TO THE PRIVACY SETTING-THEN AN AREA APPEARS SAYING CUSTOMIZE SETTINGS.CLICK IT AND IT CARRIES YOU TO THE PLACE THAT SAY: POST BY MAIL, FAMILY AND LASTLY RELATIONSHIP, CLICK ON IT.

    THIS ENABLE YOU CONTROL WHO YOU WANT TO SEE YOUR RELATIONSHIP STATUS, AND WHO YOU DON'T WANNA SEE IT.

    GOOD LUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    0
  • Om Omm Guest

    Hey,
    I have deleted a relationship status with the other party. It no longer appears on my page. But why am I still listed as in relationship on their side (the other person's profile page)? is that common and is there a way to fix it? or the other party jus has to remove me himself? thanks much :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles