Disable your relationship status on Facebook without making the news

The dead tree version of Wired (March 2008 issue) has a handy hint for how to break up on Facebook without sending a news blast to your friends list about it.

To change your relationship status without the press release, go to Facebook's privacy options, deselect "Remove My Relationship Status" then, in your profile settings, change "In a Relationship" back to its default setting "Select Status".

Voila, now you won't be broadcasting the news of your recent split to the world.

The article points out that your ex's Mini Feed will still display an update in *their* relationship status, so you can't get away scot free. They'll need to delete it themselves. Oh well.

