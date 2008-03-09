Defend Your Coffee Addiction

You're addicted to coffee, and people have asked you to drop the habit. Why should you? Weblog Lifehack tells die-hard coffee addicts that it's just fine to stay addicted. After all, you got hooked on coffee because you wanted increased mental performance, and coffee certainly does that for you.

Drinking coffee improves your concentration, alertness and staves off a tired mind. For me, work comes to a halt when I'm missing any of the above, especially concentration or alertness. Ten or twenty minutes after a cup of coffee, I can be back to work for a few more hours.

Similarly, the article argues that coffee improves your short-term memory, helps you socialise, and also apparently reduces disease. Why haven't you kicked the habit? Share your reasons in the comments. Photo by sh0dan.