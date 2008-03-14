Declutter Your Hard Drive

Just because hard drives are cheap doesn't mean you should keep every file you ever come across. The Unclutterer weblog, which usually focuses on your home and office, turns its organising eye to your hard drive and runs down ways to herd all the bits and pieces we collect on our computers all day. They suggest deleting everything you don't need, creating folders that mirror your life, using descriptive file names, and making liberal use of a temporary folder. There's lots of similarity here to my six-folder system for organizing "My Documents." Also, remember you can use automated tools like Belvedere for Windows and Hazel for Mac to automatically clear out files from a temporary folder after a certain amount of time. What's your preferred way to stow files away on your desktop? Let us know in the comments.