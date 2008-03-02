Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Avoid the harassment and hassle from debt collectors by taking away their power. Weblog Five Million Dots advises to divide your funds among entities you owe money to. This reinforces the notion that you are aiming to follow up on your end of the deal. Solidify that commitment by picking up the phone and calling the debt collectors to inform them that you've made a payment. As you continuously do this, the collectors will be less compelled to remind you about these expenditures as you are already on top of it. Additionally, if you're being hounded by collectors, check out your rights when dealing with debt collectors. What are your best tips for dealing with debt collectors? Share them in the comments.

