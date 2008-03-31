So did you make it to work on time today? I don't know why a concept as simple as daylight savings ("Spring forward, fall back!") seems to confuse people each year. This year was a bit different, since daylight savings was extended for a week (it now starts 6 April) to try to bring the south-eastern states and the ACT in line with each other. The result? My Vista PC behaved itself just fine yesterday (the "old" switchover date), my mobile phone however cranked the clock forward by an hour, a week too early.
Daylight Savings
Comments
Are you sure your mobile went forward an hour? It should have gone back, like mine did. This caused me to wake up an hour later than planned, therefore missing a MTB race I was meant to be competing in. What a waste of my not inconsiderable entry fee. Not happy. Who should I be annoyed with - my carrier, my brand of phone, or myself for not using a standalone alarm clock?
Well, it could be worse, my Windows Mobile (HTC Touch Dual) on telstra shifted all of its appointments back one hour causing the all day events to shift back one day.
Bloody annoying!
I called HTC and then microsoft, and Microsoft advised that the 'fix' would be issued by the 8-9th of April....
Grr...
6 April is not the start of daylight savings but the end, that is, the return to EST (Eastern Standard Time)