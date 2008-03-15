If you've got plans to travel outside of the country in the near future and you plan on taking your laptop, the Iconoclast weblog details how to secure and customs-proof your laptop so that your sensitive information is protected.

Customs officials have been stepping up electronic searches of laptops at the border, where travelers enjoy little privacy and have no legal grounds to object. Laptops and other electronic devices can be seized without reason, their contents copied, and the hardware returned hours or even weeks later.... The information security implications are worrisome.

The guide suggests data encryption methods that will keep your sensitive data private, highlighting apps like TrueCrypt. If the article convinces you to beef up your laptop security, head over to our guide to encrypting your data with the cross-platform TrueCrypt. If you're already living the encrypted life, share your experience in the comments. Photo by redjar.