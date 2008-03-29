Customize Your Own Firefox Sidebar Web Page



Reader Zalary put some HTML skills to work to turn the Firefox sidebar into a one-stop shop of frequently used utilities. Zalary says:

Working in customer support, I have a lot of links and a lot of searches that I use and do a gobzillion times a day. I tried many variations of bookmarks, shortcuts, and life managers—but none were exactly what i wanted. Since I enjoyed browsing my bookmarks using the sidebar option, I thought up this way to incorporate more functionality in a similar setup.

Zalary actually hacked together the HTML page by hand, and stored it on a web server in a password-protected directory for access from any computer.

Here's the page on the left. Zalary writes:

A brief rundown of the included items: * Lots of links I use daily. The "Support links" is actually an on mouseover with more links. (Editor: see below for a screenshot of that.) * Searches I use daily. With a link to the site as a header. * To do list. * Notes to self. Can be used to paste in text I want to remember short-term, or I can click to send myself an email that is filtered into a folder. * Personal links * Weather and local links * An editable iframe list of AutoHotkey shortcuts. I have a lot ;) I made my husband write me a use-specific to-do list, but Remember the Milk fans can embed this module in an iframe and it works like a charm! Really, with all the other weblog/website widgets available, there's lots of option for making your sidebar contain exactly what you want.

Here's an image of the Support Links section expanded:

You could store this page on your hard drive; Zalary explains further:

For a while, I did keep it on my hard drive exclusively, but I eventually moved a copy online so that if I was stuck on another computer I could have quick access to my most necessary things easily as well. I have it uploaded to both my personal domain and my TypePad account currently, and I can't imagine why it wouldn't work to upload to a free blog service or host.

