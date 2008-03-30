Crochet a Shoulder Tote from Grocery Bags

If your pantry's overrun with plastic grocery bags and you're feeling crafty, break out the crochet hooks and turn it into a tote bag like the one pictured. Split your bags into colours (like the red Target bags in one pile, white in another), and cut the bags into strips to make your "yarn," and hook away. I got to hold one of these in my hand, and what I'd normally write off as a cheesy craft turned out to be sturdy, stretchy, and actually quite a cute conversation starter. After the jump, so photos and links to patterns.

Here's the whole bag:

Closeup:

Even closer:

Detailed information and patterns for newbs are scarce online, but hit the link below for an overview of how it's done.