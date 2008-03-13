Create Simple Forms for Data Gathering in Microsoft Word

Need to find out what grub your co-workers prefer for an office potluck? Trying to find out your friends' preferences on music? For simple data-gathering, building a linked spreadsheet and database can be overkill, and plain ol' Microsoft Office has a decent set of form-creating and data-gathering tools built in. CNET's Workers' Edge blog shows you how to create a form from scratch, distribute it to those you're polling, and gather all the data in a Comma Separated Value file that's readable in most any data-management program you choose. The tools used in the guide require Office 2003 or 2007.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink