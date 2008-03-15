Create Photorealistic Reflections in Photoshop

The PS Hero weblog explains how to create photorealistic reflections in the ubiquitous image editing app, Photoshop. The guide steps through the entire process in excellent detail, makes use of several staple Photoshop tools, and incorporates a lot of keyboard shortcuts in the guide. The author even makes the entire project available for download so you can experiment with and learn from the same project he's working on, making it a great tutorial for beginners to jump into.
