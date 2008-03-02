Create Eye Catching Color Effects on Black-and-White Photos

DIY web site Instructables demonstrates how to create eye-catching photos by taking a color photograph and turning it into a black and white photograph with only one element still in color using GIMP photo editing software. The results are impressive and would make for a great new desktop background or living room centerpiece. If you give it a try, share your results in the comment section! If you prefer Photoshop, we've covered the same effect for Photoshop users, too.
Cool tutorial, I'm an expert in Photoshop software and right now I'm familiarizing the Gimp software too.