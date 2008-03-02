Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Create Eye Catching Color Effects on Black-and-White Photos


DIY web site Instructables demonstrates how to create eye-catching photos by taking a color photograph and turning it into a black and white photograph with only one element still in color using GIMP photo editing software. The results are impressive and would make for a great new desktop background or living room centerpiece. If you give it a try, share your results in the comment section! If you prefer Photoshop, we've covered the same effect for Photoshop users, too.

Gimp Color Effects on a B&W Photo [Instructables]

  • Chilly Guest

    Cool tutorial, I'm an expert in Photoshop software and right now I'm familiarizing the Gimp software too.

