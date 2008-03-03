Create Electronic Greeting Cards from Flickr with Phreetings

Create greeting cards in a flash using Flickr photos with webapp Phreetings (which quite appropriately stands for photo + greetings). Simply enter in a search phrase and watch as hundreds of images come up. Drag the image of your choosing into a separate pane. Enter a greeting phrase and choose a colour scheme. Phreetings will generate a random URL that you can then send off to your friends. The process takes all of 30 seconds and it addictive to use with the number of thumbnails that come up for your choosing.