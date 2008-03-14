Create an Excel Gantt Chart with Conditional Formatting



Software engineer Chandoo shares some Excel conditional formatting tricks that make for good-looking and useful spreadsheets, like a Gantt chart. Conditional formatting makes a cell look a certain way based on its contents. A Gantt chart maps out deadlines within a project. Chandoo's Excel Gantt chart combines a calendar and to-do list to display what has to be completed when in a good-looking table layout. If you don't want to set up the sheet yourself, download an Excel Gantt chart template here. Here's more on using conditional formatting in your spreadsheets.