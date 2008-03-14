Create an Excel Gantt Chart with Conditional Formatting

Software engineer Chandoo shares some Excel conditional formatting tricks that make for good-looking and useful spreadsheets, like a Gantt chart. Conditional formatting makes a cell look a certain way based on its contents. A Gantt chart maps out deadlines within a project. Chandoo's Excel Gantt chart combines a calendar and to-do list to display what has to be completed when in a good-looking table layout. If you don't want to set up the sheet yourself, download an Excel Gantt chart template here. Here's more on using conditional formatting in your spreadsheets.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink