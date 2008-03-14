Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Create a Shortcut to Windows' "Safely Remove Hardware" Dialog

For whatever reason, the "Safely Remove Hardware" dialog always seems a bit less than convenient to get to for me—mine is usually hidden behind that expanding arrow, and clicking through all the right menus when I just want to yank the cord is a bit tiring. The How-To Geek has a salve for impatient folks like myself: A hot-key-assignable shortcut to the full menu, with a "Stop" button close at hand. For those handy with shortcuts, here's where you should point one:

RunDll32.exe shell32.dll,Control_RunDLL hotplug.dll

Otherwise, hit the link for more detailed instructions. For those who do a lot of USB-swapping, having an eject dialog at, say, Windows+E might come in really handy.

Create a Shortcut or Hotkey for the Safely Remove Hardware Dialog [The How-To Geek]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles