Create a Shortcut and Hotkey to Eject Your CD/DVD Drive

The How-To Geek weblog details how to create a desktop or keyboard shortcut to instantly eject your CD or DVD drive on your Windows computer. The special sauce lies in using the previously mentioned command line tool NirCmd, and you're basically creating a shortcut that executes NirCmd's "cdrom open" command. Quick and simple, when you're done you'll be ejecting from the keyboard any time you want. If you're looking to safely eject your USB drives, on the other hand, we've covered that, too.