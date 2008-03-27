Create a DIY "Ultimate Protection Portfolio"

Inspired by a relative's spending of nearly $70 on Suze Orman's "Ultimate Protection Porftfolio," J.D. at the Get Rich Slowly blog compiled a lower-cost DIY version that accomplishes the same goal: serving as a base-level, must-do box to ensure financial health and long-term security. Among the items he suggests keeping inside:
- A standard expanding/accordian file
- Will and trust forms/primers
- Emergency information sheets, such as those available free on the net.
Hit the link below for the full list. Think a "Personal Protection Portfolio" needs more than just the basics? Got your own fire-proof file set up? Share your advice and help our readers compile a better box in the comments.
