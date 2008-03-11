Copy Locked/In Use Files in Windows Vista

Windows Vista has a habit of making files unavailable for backup programs or just copying into new locations, claiming files you haven't touched are "In use," or sometimes just generically "Locked." The How-To Geek shows us a command-line utility, Hobocopy, that can find its way past the walls thrown up by the operating system's shadowy functions. You'll also learn how you can use Hobocopy as an incremental backup solution, like a less syntax-heavy version of cross-platform solution rsync. Hit the link to find Hobocopy and get step-by-step instructions.