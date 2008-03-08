Copy and Paste Text for Later Use with Textsnip

Need to send a line of text too long for an instant message, but don't feel like dashing off an email? Find some text you want access to later while using someone else's computer or a remote connection? Textsnip, a free text-capture site that provides TinyURL-like links, has you covered. Throw in the text (or HTML, CSS, PHP or most any kind of formatted code), and TextSnip will put it into a URL, tabbed spacing preserved. Depending on how quickly you email and whether you mind sending to yourself, TextSnip is either redundant or an inbox-saving memory enhancer. TextSnip is free to use, no sign-up required. Thanks Julie!