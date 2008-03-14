Coolest Cubicle Contest, Part Three



We were impressed with part one, part two blew us away, and today we're back for an incredible third and final installment of the 2008 Coolest Cubicle Contest, with $500 at Amazon up for grabs. Today's submissions feature some over-the-top cubicles—like race tracks and bunkers—and some incredibly clever and subtle cubicle decor that anyone could pull off with a minimum of effort. Hit the jump to take a look at the last group of cubicles.

Cubes of War

Mark MacAskill says: "The war on terror is second only to the war on boredom. And my cube was definitely boring before I transformed it into a weapon of mass destruction. SmugMug encourages creativity in its employees, so I was free to decorate my cube as I wished."

Clean, Green and Serene



Reader Alexa Berk says: "My main goal is to have the space be personalised but not gimmicky, attractive yet not distracting, and most of all, relaxing and home-like. I chose green as the colour accent to tie it all together as it's refreshing and soothing."

The great thing about Alexa's cubicle is that it's full of practical design tweaks almost any cubicle could undergo, regardless of strict office policies.

Forbidden Cubicle

Reader Holly Frey says: "The inspiration for my cube is China's Imperial Forbidden City, though I put a cartoon twist on it. I wanted a space that felt at once grand and tongue-in-cheek, and I have always loved Chinese art and 'toons, so it all came together quite naturally."

Musical Cubes

Reader Jeff McAleer says: "I do feel that it was important to maintain SOME level of professionalism in the cube, so you'll notice that it's mostly just decorations on walls. I didn't do anything uber drastic. I also drew the line on some ideas that would've left the cube harder to work in, because I do actually have to do my job occasionally. Biggest thing I learned when I redid my cube? You don't really need all the space you think you do. I removed a couple of existing overhead bins, and an entire area of desk surface (that had been under the whiteboard), and now the whole area feels more open, making my sanity that much easier to maintain."

Hot Cubes

Reader Roberto Luque says: "My walls in my cube have a good selection of hot wheels hanging for all to see. I have been collecting since '91. And right in front I have a hot wheels orange track set-up. I have spare track and loops so as time goes I'll change the layout a bit. Right now it is just a downhill race that makes for fast and exciting races. Office pools anyone??"