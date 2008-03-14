Convert an Electronic Bathroom Scale Into A Shipping Scale

Commercial shipping scales can cost a mint, so do-it-yourselfer arcticpenguin modified an electronic bathroom scale purchased at a thrift shop to do the job. A bathroom scale can weigh packages out of the box, but seeing the readout is almost impossible with any large box; so this modification involves dismounting the LED screen, extending the wires connecting it to the scale, and mounting it on the wall. Arcticpenguin completed this project with materials that cost under a buck, and the result can weigh packages up to 330 pounds.