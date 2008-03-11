Control Netflix Watch Now Videos with Your Remote

The Geek Tonic weblog details how to use a remote control with your Netflix Watch Now videos. The tutorial takes advantage of several tools, most notably a shareware app called Girder. This method will work if you're desperate to add some remote control functionality to Watch Now videos, but it's also a nice introduction to adding remote capabilities to any program. If you're already using Windows Media Center on your Vista machine, this previously mentioned plug-in will give you the same Netflix remote functionality and more.
