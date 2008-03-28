Completely Uninstall Programs with AppCleaner

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Freeware application AppCleaner completely uninstalls applications from your Mac. As most of us know, the process of "uninstalling" applications on the Mac is generally as simple as trashing the application, but many programs leave behind settings and other small files that continue to take up space on your hard drive. AppCleaner identifies these files and takes them down with the application they belong to. To use it, you can either drag and drop the app you want to uninstall onto AppCleaner or click the tabs to select what you want to uninstall from the list of apps, widgets, or plug-ins AppCleaner finds. If you'd rather not run AppCleaner every time you want to uninstall an app, check out previously mentioned AppTrap. AppCleaner is freeware, Mac OS X only.

