Communicate Your Weaknesses

When you apply for a new job, prospective employers often inquire about your greatest weaknesses. If you've never prepared yourself for this question, answering it can be quite difficult. wikiHow suggests that you evaluate your performance and regularly identify your primary strengths and weaknesses. Once you've determined what your weak suits are, explain them clearly, but don't stop there. Follow it with good news about how you are able to overcome your weakness and strengthen yourself. Try to have at least three weaknesses on hand in case you're asked more than once, and always follow up with a strength. Be honest and avoid arrogance; we're human, after all.

