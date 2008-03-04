Close Down All Non- Essential Windows Apps with EndItAll

Windows only: EndItAll is a free utility that lets you choose a handful of system and critical processes and applications that you don't want to shut down—and then kill all the others. Launching EndItAll gives you a prompt similar to Windows' Task Manager, where you choose the programs that should be protected, restarted, or closed. While the app seems to catch most system processes and auto-protect them, it still requires a bit of knowledge about your system and what killing will do to a process before using. Once you've got your footing, however, EndItAll can create a batch file that performs its own function for your multi-kill convenience. EndItAll is a free download for Windows systems only. For other, generally more safe tips on pruning your processes for more memory, check out our guide to mastering Windows' task manager.
I use SmartClose
http://www.snapfiles.com/get/smartclose.html
----------
"SmartClose is a handy tool that allows you to close all currently running programs - a task often required during software installations to minimize conflicts (or during defrag operations). This can be a tedious task when performed manually, and usually requires a restart to get all your programs back up and running. With SmartClose however, the entire process is simplified and automatic, as it stores the running program information is a system snapshot and not only closes all applications for you, but also restarts/restores them later. The program can be customized in various aspects, and a quick wizard also allows you to exclude programs from being closed or restored. It will automatically skip applications that are required for the Windows system to run. In addition, it supports services, as well as Explorer and Internet Explorer windows and saves their current location, so they can be restored properly."
----------
:)