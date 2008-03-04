Close Down All Non- Essential Windows Apps with EndItAll

Windows only: EndItAll is a free utility that lets you choose a handful of system and critical processes and applications that you don't want to shut down—and then kill all the others. Launching EndItAll gives you a prompt similar to Windows' Task Manager, where you choose the programs that should be protected, restarted, or closed. While the app seems to catch most system processes and auto-protect them, it still requires a bit of knowledge about your system and what killing will do to a process before using. Once you've got your footing, however, EndItAll can create a batch file that performs its own function for your multi-kill convenience. EndItAll is a free download for Windows systems only. For other, generally more safe tips on pruning your processes for more memory, check out our guide to mastering Windows' task manager.