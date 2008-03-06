Clive Thompson on the Benefits of Being a DIYer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Wired writer Clive Thompson has a thought-provoking piece in this month's issue on the general decline in fixing and tinkering and how it affects our ingenuity, our thinking, and even our spending habits:

You see this on a personal level. If you can't get under the hood of the gadgets you buy, you're far more liable to believe the marketing hype of the corporations that sell them. When things break, you toss them and buy new ones; you accept your role as a mere consumer. "I think it makes you more passive as an individual," says Matthew Crawford, a former motorcycle repair-shop owner (and postdoctoral fellow in cultural studies) who's writing a book on the demise of mechanical aptitude in America.

Hit the link for a few upbeat signs about the growing resurgence in around-the-house aptitude, fostered by magazines like MAKE and *ahem* DIY-friendly websites. What are you comfortable trying yourself, what would you rather just buy/re-buy, and what do you wish you knew how to do? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Clive Thompson on How DIYers Just Might Revive American Innovation [Wired]

