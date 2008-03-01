Clean Out Old Startup Entries with MSConfig Cleanup

Windows only: MSConfig Cleanup does one thing that you might only need once, but it does it well. When you run "msconfig," also known as Windows' System Configuration tool, or a number of other optimising programs, you have the option of disabling startup items to free up memory at boot time. Those items remain, unchecked, in the menu, however—unless MSConfig Cleanup deletes their entries, giving you a clear view of what is and isn't running on your system, and making it easier to pare down your system load without having to double-back on yourself. MSConfig Cleanup is a free download for Windows systems only.