Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Check Your Passwords' Strength at Microsoft's Password Checker

Microsoft offers a helpful little box to type your security phrases into that instantly grades them as "Weak," "Medium," and "Strong." Before the inevitable eye rolls and comments on the concepts of "Microsoft" and "security," see the Windows-maker's helpful suggestion on building a tough password:

A strong password should appear to be a random string of characters to an attacker. It should be 14 characters or longer, (eight characters or longer at a minimum). It should include a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

I was kind of surprised to see that one of my standard passwords was rated "Weak," while my previously-thought super-strong password was just "Medium." Worth checking out, and maybe taking to heart if you've got more than a few weaklings in your web login list.

Password checker [Microsoft via Web Worker Daily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles