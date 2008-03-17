Check Web Site Availability with Down For Everyone Or Just Me?



Web service Down For Everyone Or Just Me? serves a singular and useful purpose: to see if that web site you're trying to reach is actually down, or if your busted-up computer or network filters is the problem. When you can't get your Gmail or hit your favourite (hint, hint) weblog, just go to DownForEveryoneOrJustMe.com, type in the address of the site that's MIA, and find out if it's really, you know, down for everyone or just you. I imagine this wouldn't work perfectly in a multi-server situation—like if some Google servers were up but not others. Still, a quick and easy way to see whether your problem is widespread.