Check Flight Arrival Status by Phone?

Dear Lifehacker,

I've found myself many times en route to the airport to pick up someone wanting to check if the flight is on time. I typically have to call a friend to check this online. Are there any services that offer flight arrival info by phone?

Signed,

Airport Pickup

Dear Airport,

Some airlines may offer an automated voice system that lets you check flight status with a call. But the easiest way I've found to check flight status on the go is SMS. Two services do this.

First, there's the lesser-known, but great-with-flights service 4INFO. Add 4INFO to your mobile's address book (short code 4INFO, or 44636), and send a text message to them with the airline and flight number in the body (like "China Southern 678"). You'll get back a message within the minute with departure and arrival details. Here's our original 4INFO post about checking flight status via text message.

Google SMS can also give you flight status. Fire off a text message to short code GOOGLE (466453) with the airline and flight number, and the big G will text you back with details.

Hope that helps!

Love,

Lifehacker

P.S. Readers, how do you check flight status on the way to the airport? Let us know in the comments.