Check eBay Auctions for Sneaky Stuff with Auction Inquisitor

Windows and Mac: Free auction analyser Auction Inquisitor is like having a paranoid uncle who checks anything you're looking to buy online, searching through publicly available information in a way you probably never take the time to do. After copying the URL for an auction and pasting it into Auction Inquisitor, the app runs through the seller's history, feedback, return policy, shipping price, and at least 21 other items, looking for signs of something slippery going down. Some of its "results" require you to do a little analysis of your own, but it's a good tool to have if you're even one percent unsure about something you're looking to spend your hard-earned cash on. Auction Inquisitor is a free download for Windows and Mac systems.

Auction Inquisitor [via gHacks]

