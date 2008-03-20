Celebrate Discardia Starting Today

If you've been putting off doing a good spring cleaning, today's the day to bite the bullet: March 19th marks the start of "Discardia," the time of year for you to clean out the old to make room for the new. This five-year-old holiday occurs between the Solistices and Equinoxes (today till April 5th this year) and its creator describes it thusly:

Discardia is celebrated by getting rid of stuff and ideas you no longer need. It's about letting go, abdicating from obligation and guilt, being true to the self you are now. Discardia is the time to get rid of things that no longer add value to your life, shed bad habits, let go of emotional baggage and generally lighten your load.

Shedding emotional baggage and old obligations isn't exactly a two-step process. For some easy Discardia tips, start on your computer desktop with 10 ways to declutter your digital life.