CD/DVD Spindle Cable Organizer

Reader Geoffrey writes in with this clever cable decluttering tip for repurposing CD or DVD spindles:

I just discovered a nice re-use of those CD/DVD spindle cases: use them to store cables for your computer. I've just wrapped them in a circle, and then closed the case as usual, and now my cords are all in one spot where i can see what's in there!

Handy! Not only does the spindle work perfectly for this (perhaps with the addition of a twist-tie or something so the cords don't go flailing when you open it up), but it's also a great way to put those old spindles to use without sending them to the trash heap.

  Rodney Fiddaman

    After we moved into our own house, I took a simple rack with multiple hooks, designed originally to hang garden tools in the shed, & attached it to the wall in my study. It now hosts all of my cables of various lengths, sizes & purposes. I can now grab a cable (or mouse, or webcam or whatever) instantly. I'd be happy to take a photo & send it in.

