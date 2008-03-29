CD/DVD Spindle Cable Organizer

Reader Geoffrey writes in with this clever cable decluttering tip for repurposing CD or DVD spindles:

I just discovered a nice re-use of those CD/DVD spindle cases: use them to store cables for your computer. I've just wrapped them in a circle, and then closed the case as usual, and now my cords are all in one spot where i can see what's in there!

Handy! Not only does the spindle work perfectly for this (perhaps with the addition of a twist-tie or something so the cords don't go flailing when you open it up), but it's also a great way to put those old spindles to use without sending them to the trash heap.